Minor Update

This update primarily focuses on texture updates and clutter reduction
Pressure Within Map
Factory Area
- Texture updates
- Removed excess foliage (new foliage might replace it in a later update)
Train Station
- Texture updates
- Added 2 train cars to prevent player from walking too far on the bridge
City Area
- Additional texture updates on various props
- Removal of some debris/trash inside the initial starting building
- Infection placed inside the initial starting building
- Various fences have been updated
Residential Area
- Various debris/trash has been removed or replaced by infection
School
- Texture updates
- Fencing outside the school has been updated
Hospital
- Removal of smaller assets to reduce clutter when inside rooms
- Texture updates
Supermarket
- Various small trash items have been replaced by infection
- Texture updates
Hallucirratic Day/Night Maps
- Various buildings have been replaced
- Building texture updates
- Trees have been replaced by a better model
- Various prop texture updates
Looking forward
- Updates will slow down as the primary focus will be shifting to:
- Subterranea level development
- New creature development
- Explosive barrels
- Grenade improvement
- New weapon(s)
- A new vending machine
- Further testing of The Runs and Tunneling maps
Changed files in this update