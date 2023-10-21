 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Pressure Within update for 21 October 2023

Minor Update

Share · View all patches · Build 12497953 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This update primarily focuses on texture updates and clutter reduction
Pressure Within Map

Factory Area

  • Texture updates
  • Removed excess foliage (new foliage might replace it in a later update)

Train Station

  • Texture updates
  • Added 2 train cars to prevent player from walking too far on the bridge

City Area

  • Additional texture updates on various props
  • Removal of some debris/trash inside the initial starting building
  • Infection placed inside the initial starting building
  • Various fences have been updated

Residential Area

  • Various debris/trash has been removed or replaced by infection

School

  • Texture updates
  • Fencing outside the school has been updated

Hospital

  • Removal of smaller assets to reduce clutter when inside rooms
  • Texture updates

Supermarket

  • Various small trash items have been replaced by infection
  • Texture updates
Hallucirratic Day/Night Maps
  • Various buildings have been replaced
  • Building texture updates
  • Trees have been replaced by a better model
  • Various prop texture updates

Looking forward

  • Updates will slow down as the primary focus will be shifting to:
  • Subterranea level development
  • New creature development
  • Explosive barrels
  • Grenade improvement
  • New weapon(s)
  • A new vending machine
  • Further testing of The Runs and Tunneling maps

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2174841 Depot 2174841
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link