-Enemies will now screech when they are alerted. They will also now play sound effects with feedback
-Cameras have been greatly improved in the latest patch.
-Added Settings program to change resolution and quality settings which also displays the game version.
Spiritus update for 21 October 2023
Version 0.3.8 Alpha
-Albert will now make a sound when hit by an enemy
