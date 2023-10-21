 Skip to content

Spiritus update for 21 October 2023

Version 0.3.8 Alpha

Version 0.3.8 Alpha

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Albert will now make a sound when hit by an enemy
-Enemies will now screech when they are alerted. They will also now play sound effects with feedback
-Cameras have been greatly improved in the latest patch.
-Added Settings program to change resolution and quality settings which also displays the game version.

