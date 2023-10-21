Build 627 Changelog

You can find options to configure all of this stuff under Settings / General / Wrist.

New: Scroll-able device list(Now you can have as many devices as you want!)

Here's a preview of what has been updated to UI 3.0







Note: Some things have not been updated to UI 3.0 yet! Those are coming soon!

Windows Touch Input is now an option. Old users will default to Emulate Mouse -- New users will default to Touch Input. You can change it in the settings.

Analytics / Crash Handling : XSOverlay now includes analytics and crash handling. Data sent is completely anonymous. If you'd like to disable it, you can do so in Settings / General / Analytics . If you are experiencing frequent issues, I'd request you leave it on, as it will help me gauge how to fix said issues.

Wrist UI, Window Toolbar, Window Settings, and Global Settings have all been updated to use the new UI 3.0 standard.

Localization now has more options, as well as affects the entire interface everywhere. If you'd like to contribute to localization, please do so by clicking here. Localizations will be updated / added on updates cycles.

Block Input to Background Applications now functions differently -- when hovering over an overlay, input will be blocked to the background application. When not hovering over an overlay, input will not be blocked.

The Internal Structure of Layouts has been upgraded from v2 to v3. This should make them slightly more consistent.

When Block Input is enabled on an overlay, the cursor will turn red and fade out to let you know that you cannot interact with that overlay.

Tundra Trackers now have their own icon.

Capturing the desktop / windows on a newer version of Windows will no longer display a yellow border. This is a Windows limitation and youll probably need to be on Windows 11 for this to work.