Build 627 Changelog

NEW FEATURES
-
Wrist UI 3.0:
-
New: Scroll-able device list(Now you can have as many devices as you want!)
-
New: Smart Media Controls
-
New: Media Theming
-
New: Battery Time Estimates (Discharging / Charging)
-
You can find options to configure all of this stuff under Settings / General / Wrist.
-
Here's a preview of what has been updated to UI 3.0
Note: Some things have not been updated to UI 3.0 yet! Those are coming soon!
-
Analytics / Crash Handling: XSOverlay now includes analytics and crash handling. Data sent is completely anonymous. If you'd like to disable it, you can do so in Settings / General / Analytics. If you are experiencing frequent issues, I'd request you leave it on, as it will help me gauge how to fix said issues.
-
Windows Touch Input is now an option. Old users will default to Emulate Mouse -- New users will default to Touch Input. You can change it in the settings.
-
New Settings:
- Pointer Scale is now adjustable.
- Tooltips can now be disabled.
CHANGES
-
Wrist UI, Window Toolbar, Window Settings, and Global Settings have all been updated to use the new UI 3.0 standard.
-
Localization now has more options, as well as affects the entire interface everywhere. If you'd like to contribute to localization, please do so by clicking here. Localizations will be updated / added on updates cycles.
-
Block Input to Background Applications now functions differently -- when hovering over an overlay, input will be blocked to the background application. When not hovering over an overlay, input will not be blocked.
-
The Internal Structure of Layouts has been upgraded from v2 to v3. This should make them slightly more consistent.
-
When Block Input is enabled on an overlay, the cursor will turn red and fade out to let you know that you cannot interact with that overlay.
-
Tundra Trackers now have their own icon.
-
Capturing the desktop / windows on a newer version of Windows will no longer display a yellow border. This is a Windows limitation and youll probably need to be on Windows 11 for this to work.
-
Added two more meme language translations because I can, and you can't stop me. Enjoy the emoji language today.
BUG FIXES
-
Various fixes to Windows Graphics Capture to increase stability.
-
Wrist UI should now always properly switch to whichever controller it "should" be on.
-
Page up / Page Down are no longer inverted on the minimal keyboard layout.
-
Fixed an issue that could cause tooltips to be either massive or tiny.
Changed files in this update