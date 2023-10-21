 Skip to content

XSOverlay update for 21 October 2023

Build 627 Changelog

Patchnotes via Steam Community
NEW FEATURES

  • Wrist UI 3.0:

    • New: Scroll-able device list(Now you can have as many devices as you want!)

    • New: Smart Media Controls

    • New: Media Theming

    • New: Battery Time Estimates (Discharging / Charging)

    • You can find options to configure all of this stuff under Settings / General / Wrist.

Here's a preview of what has been updated to UI 3.0


Note: Some things have not been updated to UI 3.0 yet! Those are coming soon!

  • Analytics / Crash Handling: XSOverlay now includes analytics and crash handling. Data sent is completely anonymous. If you'd like to disable it, you can do so in Settings / General / Analytics. If you are experiencing frequent issues, I'd request you leave it on, as it will help me gauge how to fix said issues.

  • Windows Touch Input is now an option. Old users will default to Emulate Mouse -- New users will default to Touch Input. You can change it in the settings.

  • New Settings:

    • Pointer Scale is now adjustable.
    • Tooltips can now be disabled.
CHANGES

  • Wrist UI, Window Toolbar, Window Settings, and Global Settings have all been updated to use the new UI 3.0 standard.

  • Localization now has more options, as well as affects the entire interface everywhere. If you'd like to contribute to localization, please do so by clicking here. Localizations will be updated / added on updates cycles.

  • Block Input to Background Applications now functions differently -- when hovering over an overlay, input will be blocked to the background application. When not hovering over an overlay, input will not be blocked.

  • The Internal Structure of Layouts has been upgraded from v2 to v3. This should make them slightly more consistent.

  • When Block Input is enabled on an overlay, the cursor will turn red and fade out to let you know that you cannot interact with that overlay.

  • Tundra Trackers now have their own icon.

  • Capturing the desktop / windows on a newer version of Windows will no longer display a yellow border. This is a Windows limitation and youll probably need to be on Windows 11 for this to work.

  • Added two more meme language translations because I can, and you can't stop me. Enjoy the emoji language today.

BUG FIXES

  • Various fixes to Windows Graphics Capture to increase stability.

  • Wrist UI should now always properly switch to whichever controller it "should" be on.

  • Page up / Page Down are no longer inverted on the minimal keyboard layout.

  • Fixed an issue that could cause tooltips to be either massive or tiny.

