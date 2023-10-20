1.8.12 - Wolves reworked!

Hello everyone!
So, I tried reworking some summons, then working on some novelties. In the end, I managed to fail at both. Life doesn't always go as planned.
I have to take it step by step, and we'll start with the wolves.
Invocations
- Hati remains a very good support (same idea, but better).
- Skoll is a powerful summon capable of turning the tide (same idea, but better).
- I will gradually transfer the "positive effects" of the summons to the riders, making the rider more appealing.
- I'm also making sure to detail the abilities table for the AI.
Levels
- The wolf level has been reworked and is now much more challenging, especially on hard difficulty. It's safe to say that it was one of the easiest levels.
- You no longer have an allied wolf in the conclave, and the enemy wolf is more aggressive. This level was ridiculously easy. Even though the changes are not final, it must do justice to a final boss.
