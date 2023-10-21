 Skip to content

Last Train Outta' Wormtown update for 21 October 2023

Theme Switcher + minor bug fixes

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy!
I hope everyone's been enjoying the Halloworm event! This is a small update to add a requested feature and minor bug fixes.

Map Theme Setting
  • Added a "Map Theme" selector in the match settings panel, for those who want to play on the standard map theme.
    (Note: The Halloworm theme will still be available after the event ends via this setting.)
  • Cleaned up the match settings panel UI a bit.
Minor Bug Fixes & Changes
  • Fixed the grave sand mounds being orange in the Halloworm map theme.
  • Changed the Hat vertical slider (in the Pardner customizer) to have the same ranges that the second hat does. (The first hat had a smaller range before).
  • Fixed ladders occasionally falling through the map.
  • The "Hide Worm Mouth" options setting now correctly works with the new Worm cosmetics.

