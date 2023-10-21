Theme Switcher + minor bug fixes

Howdy!
I hope everyone's been enjoying the Halloworm event! This is a small update to add a requested feature and minor bug fixes.
Map Theme Setting
- Added a "Map Theme" selector in the match settings panel, for those who want to play on the standard map theme.
(Note: The Halloworm theme will still be available after the event ends via this setting.)
- Cleaned up the match settings panel UI a bit.
Minor Bug Fixes & Changes
- Fixed the grave sand mounds being orange in the Halloworm map theme.
- Changed the Hat vertical slider (in the Pardner customizer) to have the same ranges that the second hat does. (The first hat had a smaller range before).
- Fixed ladders occasionally falling through the map.
- The "Hide Worm Mouth" options setting now correctly works with the new Worm cosmetics.
