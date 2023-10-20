Spell Disk 0.5.2 Update

-
Added new outfits and accessories:
-
Pyromancer Hat.
-
Frost Hair Stick.
-
Thunder Halo.
-
Pyromancer Outfit.
-
Cryomancer Outfit.
-
Electromancer Outfit.
-
You can unlock them by defeating the Construct bosses (second boss).
-
Added the best danger level recorder for weapons, outfits, and accessories. While the weapon's best danger level was recorded in previous versions, the danger levels for outfits and accessories will only be recorded starting from version 0.5.2.
-
Added a text indicator for automatic weapon casting.
-
Adjusted the outline and shadow images of the wardrobe.
-
Fixed an issue with the hammer's charge animation.
Thank you for playing Spell Disk!
