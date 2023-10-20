Made some changes to level 10

The car in the town is now a bit larger, and so is the wheat in the level. Also turned down some audio. Pretty basic changes. Suggested by KiloGram on discord.

Added a "swap menu and jump button" setting

Pretty simple setting that swaps the location of the jump and menu buttons. Suggested by AtomicVoid on discord.

Merged the radio station and the building in level 11

The radio station is now part of level 11, you can walk into it and walk out without no-clipping! A very nice change for the level, since Backrooms Burger is already like that.

Added pumpkins to level 10

It's spooky month, so some pumpkins are in for level 10.

Did more tick-based optimization

Many more objects now have tick disabled by default. This includes lights, small props, interactibles, and locomotion objects like ladders.

Made several changes to level 9

The audio near the NRC building has been turned down as well as the ambient audio. Some streetlamps have been rearranged/added and some of the streets have been rearranged. In addition some white strips have been removed and the area near the level 10 exit has been redone. The lighting near the barn has been turned down slightly. Suggested by KiloGram on discord.

Fixed infinite money glitch

Sounds like a joke, but it isn't! This infinite money generator allowed users to literally duplicate money in the vault. If you have used this glitch in the past, you should still be able to use it (we will patch that soon as well), but it should be patched for new users. Found by Gatchi13 on Discord.