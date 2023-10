Share · View all patches · Build 12497571 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 23:13:06 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Hey guys, here's a hotfix for the latest update. Sorry about that.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED a crash caused by the latest update when launching the game

THIS WILL BE LIVE WITHIN THE HOUR.

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː