Radio Free Europa update for 21 October 2023

Update 0.9.7

Update 0.9.7

This update improves the behavior of destructible turrets on boss ships. Their momentum now properly affects the projectiles they shoot and their AI now properly accounts for this when aiming.

It also enables the achievement for destroying the Deimos boss.

There are also a few balance changes, notably the Picard's maneuverability has been increased to make up for how fragile it is, and the damage on force grenades has been reduced to match force mines.

Fixed an issue where consumables would sometimes not fabricate but still use resources.

Fixed an issue where ship safety mechanisms could sometimes use a consumable that didn't exist.

Fixed behavior of heath pickups to be consistent with other pickups.

