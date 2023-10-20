Live Now. October Update - Week #3



Retroa Retroa Builda :

Updated the Modern controls within Retroa Retroa Builda to a kind of Modern/Retro version. As they were really only using modified classic controls. You now don't jump as high, but can double jump to cover the same jump distance. You can also control the direction of jump after initial jump.

I have updated the interaction with the conveyor's when using the modern controls. You now slow down when running against the conveyor and speed up when running with them, you can use "Stop" controls to move at the same speed as conveyor.

Made slight refinements to Classic controls.

PLEASE NOTE!

Sorry but I can't upload any Gifs to demonstrate the changes at the moment, they don't seem to want to upload.

The controls are still likely to change further, I have a lot of testing with my current created levels.

I have to check how the change to the controls feel within the levels, I may have to make a lot of changes to the current levels, especially levels 2,3,10 as these levels use the classic controls.

I'm not sure if players would appreciate jumping back and forth between controls.

I may also include ledge grabbing, I'll see if I feel the game needs it, as I test and make changes to the levels, we'll see how it goes. Wish me luck.

Thank you for your time, see you next week.