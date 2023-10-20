Version 0.3.7 Alpha

New Features / Bug Fixes

-Added loading screen when starting the game

-Reduced micro stutters when changing camera angle

-We've updated the doors to have texture instead of plain shading

-We've reworked all the static camera angles for better viewing and presentation, along with making direction easier

-We've fixed issues with the camersa making it more responsive. It may however still glitch from time to time as we perfect it.

-We've added the living quarters to the mansion (big double doors) The key has also been moved tothe lounge that opens this door.

-Upstairs has been altered as it was highly bugged before

-Improved collisions throughout.

-We've drastically improved the lighting and refractions in the game

-We've added the ability to go outside to the grounds and grab the shotgun from outside the shed.

-We've updated the map graphic. It's still not functional but this is being worked on.

-We've randomised the enemy health to give more variance. Some will also be stronger than others.

-You will notice the size of the game files has doubled, this is because we've added the Grounds and the other section of the mansion. As the game develops, it may fluctuate in size until all assets are finalized.

-We've added shotgun ammo pickups throughout.

-Some item locations have moved to be in better view of ther camera.

-Fixed an issue which made it impossible to skip the intro. Simply hit enter or south button when it appears if you wish to skip it.

-Added more monsters throughout the residents section as this would be the part of the game where you need to rescue Rose

Known Isssues in this release

-The shed currently has no collision

-It may be nessecary to keep walking in direction if you leave the camera to return to the next angle, we are working on this

-You may experience stuttering on loading larger rooms when opening doors

-Monster and player sound effects are still bugged and will not play