Friday Update!

New Feature: Item Quality

This patch adds Item Quality to the game. Item Quality does three things currently:

Increases the chance of finding Unique items

Increases the chance that an item will spawn with more modifiers

Increases the chance of a modifier being of a higher tier, assuming its tier is below the maximum tier for that item level

Item Quality has replaced most sources of Item Quantity. Common feedback was that there were way too many items dropping lategame which were difficult to keep track of. This is a minor step in the direction of improving that.

I'll continue to make more changes to the item system in the coming weeks, but I wanted to roll out this quickly in order to see what the impact will be.

Crafting Improvements

I'm continuing to iterate on crafting in order to make it a fun experience and really help items shine as interesting. Prior to this update the Chaos Reset was too common and powerful, and there weren't enough fun options ingame when the Crafter was encountered.

Reset Chaos has been replaced with Halve Chaos, and its rarity has been increased

Added a variety of crafting options related to item modifier types. These are the same types you can sort by in the inventory. Enjoy finding them and exploring what they can do!

Other Changes and Fixes