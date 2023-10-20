Friday Update!

New Feature: Item Quality
This patch adds Item Quality to the game. Item Quality does three things currently:
- Increases the chance of finding Unique items
- Increases the chance that an item will spawn with more modifiers
- Increases the chance of a modifier being of a higher tier, assuming its tier is below the maximum tier for that item level
Item Quality has replaced most sources of Item Quantity. Common feedback was that there were way too many items dropping lategame which were difficult to keep track of. This is a minor step in the direction of improving that.
I'll continue to make more changes to the item system in the coming weeks, but I wanted to roll out this quickly in order to see what the impact will be.
Crafting Improvements
I'm continuing to iterate on crafting in order to make it a fun experience and really help items shine as interesting. Prior to this update the Chaos Reset was too common and powerful, and there weren't enough fun options ingame when the Crafter was encountered.
- Reset Chaos has been replaced with Halve Chaos, and its rarity has been increased
- Added a variety of crafting options related to item modifier types. These are the same types you can sort by in the inventory. Enjoy finding them and exploring what they can do!
Other Changes and Fixes
- Blood Enjoyer no longer scales its life gained on hit based on the damage you deal. It is now exclusively based on your regen rate
- Highlight the Quest Board, as most players didn't even realize it existed!
- Experience from Reward Chests no longer scales with % increased Experience Earned
- The Elemental Aura skill was supplying twice as many resists as it claimed to in the tooltip. It now properly supplies 5% per point invested
- Greatly reduced memory fragmentation caused by quests
- Forced the garbage collector to sweep up some areas of the heap after level generation in order to improve performance
- Reduced the performance impact of various combat calculations substantially
- Improved the performance of the modifiers granted by Weather effects
- Fixed a bug where Increased Critical Strikes was not displaying the previous Critical Hit Damage scale in the upgrade preview
- Fixed an issue where the boss icon in the event display was offset weirdly on some resolutions
- Fixed a bug where Whirlwind and Shockwave ingame skills could override each other and cause weird things to happen with your damage
- Fixed a bug which would cause the player skill cache to not update properly when selecting skills on the tree or ingame on runs. This would cause abilities to briefly not scale when upgrades were first picked, and would lead to stats on the Skill Tree not immediately reflecting your changes
Changed files in this update