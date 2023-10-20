- When inventory of storage building is full, it displays a notification icon
- Detailed explanation of weather effects (when cursor over the weather icon)
- Modifying some text (Well, Magic Generator, Nexus, About demolition tooltip)
Pixel Colony update for 20 October 2023
Minor Patch 1.0.3
