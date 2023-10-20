 Skip to content

Pixel Colony update for 20 October 2023

Minor Patch 1.0.3

  • When inventory of storage building is full, it displays a notification icon
  • Detailed explanation of weather effects (when cursor over the weather icon)
  • Modifying some text (Well, Magic Generator, Nexus, About demolition tooltip)

