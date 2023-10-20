Release Candidate 0.24.1 - Bug Fixes & Quality-of-Life

Cosmoteer release candidate 0.24.1 is now available for testing! (To play this release candidate, you must opt in to test it. Please see this post for info on how to test release candidates.)
This release candidate has a variety of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.
Thanks for testing!
RC1:
- Added 3 new Monolith ships: Broadsword, Conciliator, and Intercessor.
- Added 3 new Fringe ships: Can Opener, Graverobber, and Unclassified Misdemeanor.
- Added 1 new Cabal ship: Luminary.
- A handful of other miscellaneous ship updates.
- Increased Mining Laser range from 100 to 150.
- Ships will now "lock in" their final rotation when they get close enough to their intended destination to automatically switch to strafe mode. This should reduce issues that some ships have when trying to stop at their final destination.
- Updated the Hyper-Coil graphics to better stand out from regular Coils.
- Fires can now spread to all tiles on the Chaingun.
- Fires will now be rendered above the bullets in the Chaingun Magazine.
- The Battle Helper in Creative Mode now shows the total cost and crew for each team with more than one ship.
- Holding the Shift key when clicking Load Game will now bypass the confirmation popup.
- Double-clicking an Airlock now selects all Airlocks on the ship regardless of their rotation.
- Changed the default hotkey for "Launch Mines" from N to Ctrl+N to prevent it from conflicting with the hailing hotkey.
- Changed the "Restrict Shape Mode" hotkey from Ctrl to Slash to prevent it from conflicting with other hotkeys.
- The "Cancel Hyper-Jump" hotkey has been removed by default to prevent it from conflicting with other hotkeys. (It can still be manually added.)
- The Fire Extinguisher tooltip and tutorial now mention that they have limited capacity.
- Bugfix: Possible fix for multiplayer desyncs caused by making in-system hyper-jumps.
- Bugfix: Possible fix for some other random-seeming multiplayer desyncs in Career mode.
- Bugfix: If station (or trade ship) crew ran low on oxygen while carrying resources as part of a trade, this could cause the crew to "steal" those resources and prevent the player from getting paid or given mission credit for those resources.
- Bugfix: Trade ships whose resources had been purchased by the player but not yet delivered or in transit (usually because construction isn't ready to begin yet) were able to fly off before delivering those resources. This could cause construction to fail to complete.
- Bugfix: Extreme lag spikes in Career mode caused by loading nearby NPC ships.
- Bugfix: Penetration damage wasn't being correctly calculated versus certain types of ship parts, resulting in less damage than was intended.
- Bugfix: Mines targeted on junk or asteroids were not detonating in proximity to enemies.
- Bugfix: Exploding ship parts such as reactors wouldn't damage nearby ships if the destruction of that part caused its own ship to become junk.
- Bugfix: When crew construction was disabled, sometimes an insufficient number of resources would get consumed if some of those resources were being held in storages that were being deconstructed.
- Bugfix: Crew and resource assignments could break when copy/pasting parts while rotating or flipping them and the destination part wasn't rotatable or flippable.
- Bugfix: It was possible to enable "I Hate Salvaging" without having "I Hate Crew Construction" enabled by disabling "I Hate Crew Construction" after enabling "I Hate Salvaging".
- Bugfix: In the multiplayer pre-game setup screen, switching game modes could cause observers to appear to become non-observers on non-host computers.
- Bugfix: Hotkey conflicts weren't being properly detected in all cases for part abilities that were shown even when the part is not selected.
- Bugfix: The crew priorities for Storage Bays were being listed under "Storage Bay (4)" even though they applied to all Storage Bays.
- Bugfix: The "Mass" stat for all megaroid parts was being displayed as 1/16 their actual mass.
- Bugfix: The "Mass" stat for the Missile Launcher was incorrectly showing 6.0 tonnes instead of its actual mass of 8.0 tonnes.
- Modding: FlexResourceGrid now supports a 'OverridePriorityKey' parameter.
- Modding: ResourceConsumer, FlexResourceGrid, and PartCrew components now all support a 'OverridePriorityName' parameter. (This was supposed to already be supported for ResourceConsumer and PartCrew but would crash when used.)
- Modding: The PenetrationRectType parameter is now unused and can be safely removed.
