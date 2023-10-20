Main v1.0.6 and Demo v1.1.2 are now live with a minor update for bug fixes and the timer!
Changelog:
• Fixed auto-kill bounds in various levels
• Fixed rotator acid spike collision bounds
• Updated level timer for increased accuracy and consistency
