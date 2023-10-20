Share · View all patches · Build 12497172 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 23:09:17 UTC by Wendy

Main v1.0.6 and Demo v1.1.2 are now live with a minor update for bug fixes and the timer!

Changelog:

• Fixed auto-kill bounds in various levels

• Fixed rotator acid spike collision bounds

• Updated level timer for increased accuracy and consistency