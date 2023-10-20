 Skip to content

Death Unphased update for 20 October 2023

Main v1.0.6 and Demo v1.1.2 are now live!

Build 12497172 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Main v1.0.6 and Demo v1.1.2 are now live with a minor update for bug fixes and the timer!

Changelog:
• Fixed auto-kill bounds in various levels
• Fixed rotator acid spike collision bounds
• Updated level timer for increased accuracy and consistency

