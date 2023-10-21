v2.4.3 Patch Notes

Hi everyone!

This update brings Polish language to the game, which many players have asked.

In addition to that, if you have created any Steam Workshop creations, when you click "Share on Steam Workshop" on any scenario or map, you can now select whether you want to create a new item or replace an older one.

Full Changelog

Additions

Game now supports Polish Language

Added ability to update previously created Workshop items

Added "Create New Alliances" World AI Setting

Bugfixes & Improvements