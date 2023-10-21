v2.4.3 Patch Notes

Hi everyone!
This update brings Polish language to the game, which many players have asked.
In addition to that, if you have created any Steam Workshop creations, when you click "Share on Steam Workshop" on any scenario or map, you can now select whether you want to create a new item or replace an older one.
Full Changelog
Additions
- Game now supports Polish Language
- Added ability to update previously created Workshop items
- Added "Create New Alliances" World AI Setting
Bugfixes & Improvements
- Changed how much gold a revolt can acquire upon its formation from their previous overlord. Size is still the biggest factor, but it caps at 75% of the overlords gold.
- Attempted to fix nation's gold going into negatives
- Fixed destroyed nations going into scenarios and causing broken files
- Fixed Workshop view not closing when switching selected map in Maps list
- Improved look of text selection color and caret size in multiple text input fields
- Fixed being able to click on things after screen begins to fade to black
- Fixed some translations
Changed files in this update