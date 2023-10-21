 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Ages of Conflict: World War Simulator update for 21 October 2023

v2.4.3 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12497163 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone!
This update brings Polish language to the game, which many players have asked.

In addition to that, if you have created any Steam Workshop creations, when you click "Share on Steam Workshop" on any scenario or map, you can now select whether you want to create a new item or replace an older one.

Full Changelog

Additions
  • Game now supports Polish Language
  • Added ability to update previously created Workshop items
  • Added "Create New Alliances" World AI Setting
Bugfixes & Improvements
  • Changed how much gold a revolt can acquire upon its formation from their previous overlord. Size is still the biggest factor, but it caps at 75% of the overlords gold.
  • Attempted to fix nation's gold going into negatives
  • Fixed destroyed nations going into scenarios and causing broken files
  • Fixed Workshop view not closing when switching selected map in Maps list
  • Improved look of text selection color and caret size in multiple text input fields
  • Fixed being able to click on things after screen begins to fade to black
  • Fixed some translations

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2186321 Depot 2186321
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2186322 Depot 2186322
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 2186323 Depot 2186323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link