All is Fair in Game Balance and Retconning

I decided to go back a few steps and fix a few issues with All is Fair in Love and Vore. This update includes:
- A new hidden story found in All is Fair in Love and Vore. This hidden story hopefully clears up much of the confusion around Morana and what she was doing. Or it makes it more confusing, but in a more explained kind of way.
- Skip button. I hear you with the difficulty of the chapter 3 boss. I think the difficulty is perfect and you're all filthy casuals, but I hear you. I've now added a skip button that appears after your third loss.
- Dialog modifications. These changes are to fit in with the plot of the new hidden story, make some plot implications more explicit and reduce overall cheesiness.
Changed files in this update