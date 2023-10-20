Fixed dead players staying on the playerlist
Added walls over the doors on level 3
Fixed level 3 zombies pressing pressureplates
Added delay for howler on level 1 to prevent
getting killed when spawning
Adrift in the Backrooms update for 20 October 2023
Small tweaks
Fixed dead players staying on the playerlist
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update