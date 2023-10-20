 Skip to content

Adrift in the Backrooms update for 20 October 2023

Small tweaks

Build 12497051

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed dead players staying on the playerlist
Added walls over the doors on level 3
Fixed level 3 zombies pressing pressureplates
Added delay for howler on level 1 to prevent
getting killed when spawning

