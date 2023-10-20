 Skip to content

Adrift Program update for 20 October 2023

1.0.3 - 2 lengthy hotfixes for gamepads and menus

Build 12497014

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed bug: Clicking on the pause menu's Retry button, and then returning to the pause menu, refocuses on the retry button again. Same for the Settings Button.
Fixed bug: "Navigation after pressing "Settings Button" in the main menu goes wonky"

