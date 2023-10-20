Update 1.3.26 - Knock out

Small patch with a new bit of gameplay update.

Change level-up triggering timing & logic. Hopefully, now it'll be clearer when it's SKILL-up, and when it's STRESS-up.

Fix impossible to pick up keys from unconscious NPCs (e.g. Priit). Now it should be possible.

Fix unconscious companions still following even while floating.

Adjust & expand SEPIKODA sabotage endings.

Check companions when ending the combat - should prevent reported combat on/off glitching in certain situations.

Added a new ability to knock-out NPCs and switch off robots.

Most notable here, of course, is the new silent / on-lethal takedown option.

It requires you to approach the character undetected (hard) and then pass a melee skill check. If succeeded, the NPC is knocked out (but alive) and you can access their inventory and so on.

Seemingly similar but actually for a quite different use case, is the ability to power down a hostile robot, usually in combat. If you get close to a robot and have 5 AP to spare, you can try to power it down using SCITEC skill. (Granted, you pass the roll, of course.)

That's it for today, thank you for your feedback!