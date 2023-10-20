Update 1.3.26 - Knock out

Small patch with a new bit of gameplay update.
- Change level-up triggering timing & logic. Hopefully, now it'll be clearer when it's SKILL-up, and when it's STRESS-up.
- Fix impossible to pick up keys from unconscious NPCs (e.g. Priit). Now it should be possible.
- Fix unconscious companions still following even while floating.
- Adjust & expand SEPIKODA sabotage endings.
- Check companions when ending the combat - should prevent reported combat on/off glitching in certain situations.
- Added a new ability to knock-out NPCs and switch off robots.
Most notable here, of course, is the new silent / on-lethal takedown option.
It requires you to approach the character undetected (hard) and then pass a melee skill check. If succeeded, the NPC is knocked out (but alive) and you can access their inventory and so on.
Seemingly similar but actually for a quite different use case, is the ability to power down a hostile robot, usually in combat. If you get close to a robot and have 5 AP to spare, you can try to power it down using SCITEC skill. (Granted, you pass the roll, of course.)
That's it for today, thank you for your feedback!
Changed files in this update