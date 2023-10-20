 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Harvest Island update for 20 October 2023

Seal Island God Statues Change Weather Build V 1.36

Share · View all patches · Build 12496945 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added the change weather feature on seal island so you don't have to wait for the tides.
-Added another interaction at the game's ending to further hint out the red jar

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 1292501
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link