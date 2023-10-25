Rolling Hamster's Gamepad Support Added

Howdy people!
We are pleased to announce the 1.1 update of Rolling Hamster.
CHANGES AND UPDATES
- Xbox controller and Playstation controller support.
- You can now resize the game window.
- Overhaul of the UI to accommodate controller support and reworked the map selection menu for a smoother experience.
BUG FIXES
- Map selection is now fixed and there is no longer a significant slowdown when looking at the maps before a race.
- Engines are now silent when the game is paused and when the race is over.
Stay tune for futurs update!
