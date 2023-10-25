 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rolling Hamster update for 25 October 2023

Rolling Hamster's Gamepad Support Added

Share · View all patches · Build 12496871 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Howdy people!

We are pleased to announce the 1.1 update of Rolling Hamster.

CHANGES AND UPDATES

  • Xbox controller and Playstation controller support.
  • You can now resize the game window.
  • Overhaul of the UI to accommodate controller support and reworked the map selection menu for a smoother experience.

BUG FIXES

  • Map selection is now fixed and there is no longer a significant slowdown when looking at the maps before a race.
  • Engines are now silent when the game is paused and when the race is over.

Stay tune for futurs update!

Changed files in this update

Rolling Hamster Content Depot 1352341
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link