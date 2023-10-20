Friday Dev News #144 - Update 1.6.387

Hello everyone and welcome to another Friday Fix Update!

Today we're releasing a bunch of fixes, mostly related to the issues I found when I went through all the comments and threads last week:

Improved factory UI to show bonus production that you get for completing spaceship parts

Fixed an issue where buildings requested resources even if they didn't have enough space for a full truck load

Fixed an issue where moving collection / distribution centers did not update their connected buildings visualization immediately

Fixed trucks being deleted upon re-routing to buildings with integrated roads (like distribution centers)

Flipped collection / distribution centers' integrated roads (now it's like every other building, it won't affect saves)

Fixed that deleting a pipe also deletes pipes that lie underneath

Fixed liquid tanks not updating pipe's network capacity immediately

Fixed an issue where translations didn't work for mods

Fix red dots not showing in the dashboard below for newly researched buildings while tutorial's where disabled

Fixed broken roads/rails/pipes not allowing some save's to load

Improve achievement tracking & fix population achievements

The highlight here is the new factory info view taking into account spaceship bonuses. The other things are mostly stuff that have been annoying some players here and there.

We're making progress, but we're not done yet. Don't be afraid to re-state any bugs you are experiencing, to make sure we don't forget.

The only things we can't change at this point is stuff that is deep in InfraSpace's core. Like we probably won't be able to change the traffic AI significantly or the way routes are prioritised. These kinds of changes would require us to make a new game. Instead, we will do our best to give you all the tools you need, all the tutorials you need, and all the quality of life necessary to achieve your goals within InfraSpace's game world.

Until next week,

Happy playing!