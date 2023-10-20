 Skip to content

Dirty Wars: September 11 update for 20 October 2023

Update/Patch

Build 12496833

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Resizing weapons on NPC soldiers
Improvements to NPC soldier normal maps
Corrects position of objects in Level 7
Added colliders in lanterns and footsteps sounds in level 1
Colorization of the character's name when speaking in the cinematic subtitles.

