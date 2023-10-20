Milestone 2.07c Experimental Released!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although note they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

This patch fixes a couple of the most significant bugs in Milestone 2.07 that players have discovered during the early phases of testing.

Fixes:

Fixed a crash that could occur on the Soldier Equip screen.

Fixed an issue where completing the ATLAS Base mission would not grant the Research Notes item, which meant that the Aerial Warfare and Combat Vehicles research projects were not unlocked (whether this happened or not depended on what map you got for the mission). Unfortunately, this fix only affects new campaigns - if you've encountered it you'll need to restart your campaign.

Updated the text for the game over dialog that pops up if you lose or ignore the ATLAS Base mission, so it no longer refers to Operation Endgame.

As a quick reminder, the official balance & feedback thread for Milestone 2 [can be found here](Quick reminder that we have a dedicated thread for gameplay feedback for the Experimental versions of Milestone 2 here: https://steamcommunity.com/app/538030/discussions/0/3875969300097012679/).