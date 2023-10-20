 Skip to content

The Indigo Parallel update for 20 October 2023

Update 3.65a

Share · View all patches · Build 12496665 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Camera fix (FOV) when you are a bot.
2 achievements are easier to get.
Bug Fixes.

