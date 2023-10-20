In the spirit of the spooky season, we've made a HALLOWEEN EVENT!

This was supposed to be simple, but we ended up going overboard lol.

PSY has done their annual release of chainlink spiders to go throughout the city and repair the chainlink fences - this is a very important job. But something went wrong and now there are loads of chainlink-filled “repurposed organic matter” running around! (bear with me here)

(Almost) Every level in the game has a nest you can choose to clear. You clear the nest by punching it and defeating the chainalink-spider-zombies it releases. You are timed from the moment you punch the nest to the moment the last chainlink-spider-zombie dies. All maps share the same “nest clear time” leaderboard, which you can find on the Main Menu. We’re also tracking zombie kills because we thought it would be fun to see who did the most.

Spiders not your jam? No worries - we’ve added an arachnophobia mode that we’re very proud of. Find it in accessibility settings.

Arachnid Invasion will run from October 20 thru October 31, or whenever we decide to shut it off.