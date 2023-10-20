Update Patch

Good Morning Adventurer's!

We apologize the last patch removed the Halloween Event enemies. We have corrected this issue and they should be available again on Nightmare difficulty.

Due to this, we will be extending the event to November 7th, so get them apples!

Improvements:

Updated Quest readability and UI

Improved AI ability focus and view rotation

Added option in trade/storage to withdraw/deposit/select all coins

Bug Fixes: