Dungeons of Sundaria update for 20 October 2023

Update Patch

20 October 2023

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Good Morning Adventurer's!

We apologize the last patch removed the Halloween Event enemies. We have corrected this issue and they should be available again on Nightmare difficulty.

Due to this, we will be extending the event to November 7th, so get them apples!

Improvements:

  • Updated Quest readability and UI
  • Improved AI ability focus and view rotation
  • Added option in trade/storage to withdraw/deposit/select all coins

Bug Fixes:

  • Fixed an issue with Husks walking through closed gates in the Festering Bog
  • Fixed Victor Von Vindinskarl levers not activating on death
  • Fixed a rare occurence of AI in the immediate vicinity of just-spawned players being at Normal difficulty instead of the chosen difficulty
  • Fixed Halloween bosses not spawning in Nightmare

