 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Forest Spirit update for 20 October 2023

Update 111

Share · View all patches · Build 12496602 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Added an alternative way to deal with the first boss.
  2. Fixed a bug with fish getting stuck after fishing.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2518771
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2518772
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link