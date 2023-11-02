 Skip to content

The Smurfs 2 - The Prisoner of the Green Stone update for 2 November 2023

arabic localisation added

Arabic localisation is added in this version.
Plus some bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2397501 Depot 2397501
  • Loading history…
