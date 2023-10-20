SEASON 2 CONTENT UPDATE

Season 2 of Only Up: WF is here! Hop in and enjoy the new content and gameplay changes.
CHANGE LOG
- New map extension near the end of the map
- Added a new leaderboard for season 2 (scores can no longer be updated on the season 1 leaderboard)
- Added Turkish localization
- New support for Steam Deck
- New Halloween hat skin
- Adjusted ADS for a better viewing angle
- Small bug fixes and bed changes
As always, have fun, try not to rage and keep your eye out for future updates!
NoGlyph Games.
Changed files in this update