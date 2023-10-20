 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Only Up: With Friends update for 20 October 2023

SEASON 2 CONTENT UPDATE

Share · View all patches · Build 12496575 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Season 2 of Only Up: WF is here! Hop in and enjoy the new content and gameplay changes.

CHANGE LOG

  • New map extension near the end of the map
  • Added a new leaderboard for season 2 (scores can no longer be updated on the season 1 leaderboard)
  • Added Turkish localization
  • New support for Steam Deck
  • New Halloween hat skin
  • Adjusted ADS for a better viewing angle
  • Small bug fixes and bed changes

As always, have fun, try not to rage and keep your eye out for future updates!

NoGlyph Games.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2522521
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link