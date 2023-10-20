 Skip to content

Ghost Girl Ghussy: XXXL Edition update for 20 October 2023

Get into a FUCKING spirit this Halloween Season!

Share · View all patches · Build 12496492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A dimly lit street, no one in sight… all you hear is a ghost girl’s ghussy go GOOSH in the NIGHT! 👻

Embark on erotic escapades like no other this Halloween season! The scariest big girl beauty has come to spook the splooge right outa you.

This raunchy romp is fully voiced for English audiences by the talented vtuber VexTheSunEater so you're not missing a beat “mid-game”. Enjoy a sticky stream of visuals & steamy audio that's bound to suck the soul right out of that semen demon of yours.

Don’t miss the 20% discount and get into the spirit of the season by creamin’ on some BOoOoOooobs~!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2623750/Ghost_Girl_Ghussy_XXXL_Edition/

