Operation Valor update for 20 October 2023

Patch Notes for October 20th 2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed replays not loading
  • Potentially fixed a crash that was occurring on Sumersgate
  • A fix for bots getting stuck on Kalinsk

Changed files in this update

Operation: Valor Content Depot 1095481
