Small Patch 0.6.9

Adjusted the Tomes of Knowledge Skill: Overheal

The Overheal skill is now capped at 5 uses per run The player will no longer heal to full when Overheal is applied. We feel this helps make it feel less overpowered and more balanced as you have to work to heal before simply upgrading max health every time. Refactored some code to address a potential rare bug related to resetting values

Thank you to player Cookies for Everyone for the feedback and letting us know how broken this was.

We appreciate everyone's support and feedback so don't hesitate to reach out. As this skill was essentially OP and broken we felt compelled to fix sooner than later.

Stingbot Games