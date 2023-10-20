Release notes v1.1.1



"The time of the Black Crusade is now!"

– Haarken Worldclaimer

A new update is now live, introducing a number of fixes to the game and bringing many improvements to the player experience. Check out the release notes below:

● Avoid going through the tutorial again after logging in with an existing account

● Display chat correctly when starting a new session

● Grant card backs through promotional codes correctly, so that a restart isn’t needed

● Improve onboarding further, to make it super clear that new players can choose any preferred faction and change at any time.

Celebrate Warpforge arriving to Steam Early Access with 5 free booster packs! Log into the game until the end of this weekend and crack some packs open to add fresh new cards to your decks. Don't miss this chance to give a big push to your collection!