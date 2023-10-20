Weekly Update #139

Thanks to everyone who helped by posting One Thousand Seven Hundred and Ninety bugs and issues over the life of this game. I'm sure there will be more things discovered in the future, but for now, I've finally made it to the end of a very long list.

While that seems like a lot of bugs and issues, it helps to keep the complexity of this game in perspective. There are 2400 hand-drawn sprites, which are assembled into 4339 unique objects. And those objects interact with each other through 5106 transitions. To put it a different way, this is a game with 4000+ pieces and 5000+ rules. Obviously, there are lots of opportunities for little things to get overlooked along the way, or for things to not work quite right.

This week, you can spoon ice cream back and forth between bowls, you can no longer walk through rail carts (but you can deconstruct them), there's a new large storage box, stuff inside closed chests doesn't stick out through the lid, you can throw old boots back in while fishing, and blocked bears no longer get stranded in front of their caves forever. Several bugs with the new gesture system have been fixed. There are new notifications when you try to assign property (for both success and failure), and brand new players, who might have inflated gene scores, are removed from consideration for special roles until they have lived at least 25 lives.