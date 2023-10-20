Long Gone Days Update 1.0.3

Hi everyone!

We’re releasing a new patch to Long Gone Days in which we’re fixing several issues found by the community during this past week. Both our discord and steam forums have been very helpful by reporting every bug they’ve found, so we wanted to take the opportunity to say thank you for taking the time to file a ticket and for your patience.

Some of the major issues being addressed are:

Fixed black screen covering battle outside of the NSB HQ.

Fixed issue causing a battle not resuming after a cutscene was displayed.

Fixed stats possibly reaching negative values.

Adjusted stat percentage gained or loss after using buffs and debuffs.

Fixed softlock on Ivan’s house when interacting with a newspaper.

Fixed event on PL Warehouse forcing the player to fight a battle again.

Fixed “Encrypted” side quest progression being blocked.

Adjusted target morale needed before starting “The Tickets” side quest.

Fixed “Belladonna” being unable to be used on certain conditions.

Fixed softlock related to picking up the medicine multiple times in Aleksander's apartment.

Fixed party members' portraits not updating after reviving them in battle.

This patch will also include fixes to other bugs regarding equipment items not displaying their correct stats, clipping and layering issues found on certain levels, corrections made to both localization and text not being translated by a party member and other minor fixes.

Remember to use our discord or the bug report post on the steam community forums if you find any new issue.

See you soon,

LGD Team