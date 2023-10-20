Updating to 1.07a

This is a small update to the game to address a few minor issues. Included in this update are:

Replaced another old animation.

Fixed a few bugs that were sending conversations to the wrong place.

Added some missing renders in one of the departure conversations.

Revised some dialogue in the Saturday night scene with Gina and Steph.

Added a new choice in the Friday night threesome scene.

The dialogue change was something we mentioned in the last major update. The original dialogue was flavored towards a game over moment that was coming soon on that path. As we have discussed extensively, that path no longer ends that way.

The added choice in the Friday night scene allows a player to express interest in watching Steph with another man, or to shut down that idea. The choice already appeared in two other places, but now it appears in both high and low confidence scenes. This gives us some freedom to do some other things later and finishes the process of untangling that choice from the idea of the low confidence path being more challenging.

Neither the dialogue nor the choice change impact the main story. These changes basically finish the process of adjusting the game mechanics to give us a platform where we offer a wider variety of flavor providing experiences, and our players are able to navigate to those experiences with less trial and error.