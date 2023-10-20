10/20/23 - Chaos Chain Update 1.27.0 (New Companion and Faction)

Share · View all patches · Build 12496028 · Last edited 20 October 2023 – 19:06:08 UTC by Wendy

Chaos Chain

Salutations, dwellers...

Here is the next update for the game. A new faction is added - the Immortals, and also a new companion - Redshift.



The Immortals



Redshift's Starting Gear



Redshift's Starting Cyware

Check out the change log below!

Please note that these changes are not in any particular order.

**Bug Fixes:** * FIXED Shock Baton basing damage bonus off of finesse instead of muscle * FIXED Electro Whip basing damaghe bonus off of finesse instead of muscle * FIXED several skills being classified as ranged attacks instead of melee attacks **Changes & Additions:** * Added some new Steam Achievements * Added Volt Spike exotic weapon * Added Volt Spike icon art, attack skills, animations * Added Volt Spike learnable ability (Works identically to Hidden Blade) * Updated learnable skill lists * Updated some shops * Added Redshift companion (Shoutout to dq_177 for helping brainstorm and design this companion) * Added Redshift companion face and sprite graphics * Added Redshift companion dialogues (A LOT) * Added Redshift companion chatter list * Added Background: Chrome Killer - Redshift (Volt Spike ability, +5% chance to cause glitched, +5% glitched resistance, +5 initiative) * Added Edge: Vindictive - Redshift (+5% Critical Chance, +5% Shock Resistance, +5% Stunned Chance, +1% Mettle Regen) * Added Flaw: Suppressed Grief - Redshift (-10% Max Mettle, -1 Resolve) * Added "Blood Feud" side quest journal entry (Gained when Redshift joins your squad - THIS QUEST IS NOT YET AVAILABLE - I STILL HAVE TO BUILD IT - IT SAYS NOT YET AVAILABLE AS THE OBJECTIVE SO YOU KNOW THAT IT'S NOT READY YET) * Improved some item description spacing based on the space available in the description box * Added new gang faction - Immortals (Booster Gang - Unique Bonuses: +1% Mettle Regen, +5% Critical Evasion) * Added Immortal Flunky enemy sprite and battler * Added Immortal Flunky enemy type * Added Immortal Ripper enemy sprite and battler * Added Immortal Ripper enemy type * Added Immortal Basher enemy sprite and battler * Added Immortal Basher enemy type * Added Immortal Punisher enemy sprite and battler * Added Immortal Punisher enemy type * Added Immortal Goon enemy sprite and battler * Added Immortal Goon enemy type * Added Immortal Plugger enemy sprite and battler * Added Immortal Plugger enemy type * Added several variations of Immortal troop lists (Y'all are probably gonna get your asses kicked by these guys :P but in the event you DON'T, you'll get some REALLY good rewards - this is a great opportunity to get a hacker in your squad to exploit your new opponents) * Added Immortal troop lists to the randomized encounter lists * Added some new variations of troop lists to the randomized encounter lists (Scavvers, Thugs) * Updated some exterior tileset entities with new, more improved appearances * Updated some exterior areas with some new scenery * Updated a few dialogues to be more specific about game world lore * SCPD enemies now have an additional +1 minimum and maximum level fluctuation * Updated some random travel events with new variations * Added a sound effect to play when using stairs to transfer areas * A few other minor changes and tweaks

Please let me know of any bugs or issues you may encounter so I can fix them. This update will be available shortly.

If you have questions, concerns, or requests, please visit the official Chaos Chain Steam Forums or join the official Discord Channel!

That's all for now, enjoy!

-Cryptic ːCStudiosː