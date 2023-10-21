 Skip to content

Chicken Invaders Universe update for 21 October 2023

Game version 139

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update replaces the “Cluck of the Dark Side” episode with the full “Ultimate Omelette” episode in CIU, directly playable from your Profile screen. This is a temporary and experimental feature, so enjoy it while you can, and report bugs here.

Also, Halloween content has been added to mobile versions of the game. This is also temporary due to size restrictions and will be eventually replaced with Thanksgiving content in the next update.

More details about this update can be found here: https://forum.chickeninvaders.com/t/ciu-version-139/30800

Changed files in this update

