Patch v.1.1.217

Greetings Lampbearers,

Introducing our latest set of patch notes! In this update, we are introducing a multitude of optimizations and stability improvements.

Our team has been working hard to squash the most recent bugs, fine-tune some animations, and improve various aspects of the game to ensure you have a smoother journey through the world of Lords of the Fallen.

Keep reporting to Sentry, this really helps us focus on the most important issues.

Stability

We fixed a crash that could occur when enemy AIs used their abilities in specific conditions.

Fixed a potential GPU crash caused by the initial cinematic resizing the viewport. Now it fades to black until we resolve the ratio-changing engine hiccups on some GPUs.

Optimization

We've started a rework on how the animations of complex enemies are calculated to gain additional performance without compromising quality.

Skyrest has undergone further optimization of its walls to improve performance.

Ruiner's totems have been optimized.

Parasites have received an additional optimization pass.

Improvements have been made to shadow cost and overdraw in the Skyrest bridge area.

A slight animation budget optimization has been implemented to ensure that hidden enemies do not blink. Why would they blink? Instead, they will keep their eyes wide open, waiting for the player to appear, allowing for a more effective ambush.

AI

Crossbowmen have undergone additional adjustments to their behavior in order to make them smarter without increasing their difficulty. This should result in a more engaging and balanced gameplay experience when encountering these enemies in the game.

A navmesh in the cistern has been adjusted to assist an invisible archer in targeting the player more efficiently.

The aggro ranges of the Deep Sparrow, Infernal Enchantress, and Mendacious Visage have been revised to prevent them from pursuing players after losing sight.

The Abbess and the Conflagrant Seer will now refrain from using their abilities against the player if the player is not in plain sight.

The worms spawned by the Mendacious Visage can now be dodged more easily.

There was one instance of a Pilgrim at Pilgrim's Perch who could see the player from a very far distance. Now, he will only notice the player when they get closer.

A fix has been implemented for archers to keep the arrow in place while applying vertical offset. This is a visual fix for archers that, when aiming at you from slopes, the arrow was being incorrectly displaced. The most visible impact was on the Holy Archer, particularly in the women's area section.

An update has been made to the "LookAt" behavior for NPCs to prevent neck snapping when the player gets close to them. This improvement aims to create a smoother and more natural interaction between the player and NPCs.

Balancing

The amount of poise damage inflicted by enhanced throwable items has been reduced.

Dev sword won't be ruining your PVP anymore.

Customization

Removed root bone influence from the Stalker's Hunter body and legs to improve the visuals.

The Holy Archer character model has been adjusted. These changes include removing the belt from the torso, shortening the cloth on the head, and modifying CLPs to accommodate these alterations

Swelling on the skirt part of the Marksman Armour has been removed to improve visuals and physics.

Level Design

Fixed an issue where players could interact with a Soulflay Chain from the ground in Skyrest Bridge, bypassing one step of the puzzle.

An invasion area at Pilgrim's Perch could be easily abandoned with a simple jump. To address this exploit, we've added an additional "moth-wall".

Fixed an issue where players could interact with the Soulflay Chain from the ground in the Swamp area. This fix prevents players from bypassing one step of the puzzle.

Lock-on targeting has been re-enabled for ambush enemies in the following areas: Forsaken Fen, Fitzroy's Gorge, Cursed Fief, Redcopse, Sunless Skein, and Manse of the Hallowed Sentinels.

Collisions

Two locations in the Forsaken Fen have been tweaked to prevent creatures from getting stuck under certain combat conditions.

Players can clip through the floor at a specific spot in the refractory of the Manse.

The camera could clip with the statue in the Leprosarium.

Improved the navigation of "drones" in a secret "room" within Bramis Castle.

Added an additional collision box for AIs to prevent them from falling through a hole at the Tower of Penance. Players can still push them through.

Fixed a collision issue in Lower Calrath that could prevent players from stepping on it without using a jump.

Collision fixes and optimization in the area around Lower Calrath's orphanage have been implemented.

Corrected hidden landscape collision on Manse Supply Road to prevent thrown objects from getting stuck.

Players were not dying properly due to the Void volume being too low on Pilgrim's Perch.

A collision issue between a rock and a wooden structure has been fixed to prevent players from getting stuck under certain conditions.

A wrong collision setup that made it difficult to pick up an item in Lower Calrath's Smelter area has been fixed.

A collision bug that occurred on a specific bed at Bramis Castle has been fixed.

Players could get stuck on a collision in the Sunless Skein.

Fixed a hole at Fritzroy's Gorge that could cause players to fall through it.

Fixed a collision on an asset that could cause players to get stuck when rolling in a certain way.

A misplaced collision could cause players to fall through the ground in the tutorial area.

Visuals

The LOD (Level of Detail) settings of the Strider have been updated to address an issue where the jewelry would behave unexpectedly when transitioning from LOD1 to LOD0. This update should result in a smoother and more visually consistent experience with the Strider character in the game.

Fixed a torn skirt by resetting the bones to their reference pose. This was discovered while cleaning her abp for optimization.

Fixed some ground artifacts in the Forsaken Fen.

Gameplay

Fixed controller vibration and camera shake from some level elements that ignored if the player turned that option off in the menu.

In Light we Walk.

Virtual photographies in this post are courtesy of TheDarkSide - created with the in-game 3D Photo Mode







https://store.steampowered.com/app/1501750/Lords_of_the_Fallen/

Links:

Official Website: https://lordsofthefallen.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lotfgame

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/cigames

#DareToBelieve