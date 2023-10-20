 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 20 October 2023

Patch v0.6.2.1

Patch v0.6.2.1 · Last edited by Wendy

  • We have fixed a bug that crashed the game in two players when taking a glass of water in cooperative mode.
  • We have fixed a bug that blocked the game when leaving the tavern with a tray in cooperative mode.
  • We have fixed a bug that caused three slots to be displayed to store fuel for the fireplace.
  • The Dead Awakener now inherits the aging level of the Ghostly Breath it was made with.

