- We have fixed a bug that crashed the game in two players when taking a glass of water in cooperative mode.
- We have fixed a bug that blocked the game when leaving the tavern with a tray in cooperative mode.
- We have fixed a bug that caused three slots to be displayed to store fuel for the fireplace.
- The Dead Awakener now inherits the aging level of the Ghostly Breath it was made with.
Travellers Rest update for 20 October 2023
Patch v0.6.2.1
Patchnotes via Steam Community
