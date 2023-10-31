 Skip to content

Captain of Industry update for 31 October 2023

Patch notes for v0.5.5b and v0.5.5c

Patch notes for 31 October 2023 · Build 12495894

v0.5.5c

  • Annual stats have now history reduced to 100 years but a new quarter-century stats with unlimited history was added.
  • This fixed crash when viewing annual statistics for saves with 10k+ years.
  • This significantly reduced save file size by up to 20% and increased speed of save/load.

v0.5.5b

  • Increased terrain physics processing speed 4x to prevent issues with terrain collapse being too slow.
  • Fixed ocean rendering when repeatedly swapping rendering quality settings.

