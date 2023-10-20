Patch v0.6.1: Track color schemes and visibility improvements

This patch introduces the ability to customize the Track color schemes, as well as the colors of the obstacles.
It also features camera changes and features, as well as input zones visibility improvements.
You can create your own custom color themes via the "ME2 Modding Project" (please check the Workshop documentation for more information, and feel free to join our Discord for help)
Please join our Discord or the Discussions Forum to share your feedback about this new patch!
Changes
- Added the ability to customize Track Colors as well as Obstacle Colors (in the Customization menu). Both are available for modding via the Steam Workshop.
- Added smooth camera panning during very long held notes, for a cool cinematic effect!
- Changed the camera angle in Flying intensity to bring the camera closer to Melody, for better immersion and sensation of speed
- Changed many colors, especially the blue and green obstacle colors to be less similar to each others, and to help accessibility with green-red color blindness
- Added more contrast to the ground input indicators and falling bubbles
- The ground input indicators and falling bubbles are now bigger, which improves visibility and better match their input timing zone
- The UI heart pulse animation is now more noticeable, each time you fill a score heart during a track
- Changed the description of the FoV option in the Graphics Settings menu to be clearer about its impact, as many players would just maximize the angle without understanding the potentially detrimental effect to the in-game experience. With this patch, the FoV value has been re-initialized to default on all clients.
Changed files in this update