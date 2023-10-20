 Skip to content

Chasm update for 20 October 2023

Patch 1.089 Released

Build 12495797

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This release is mostly library updates, but that comes with a couple much needed fixes! The audio popping issue on Windows should finally be fixed, as well as controllers sometimes not being detected without unplugging/replugging them. There are also some tweaks to Race mode to make it a little more fun. I've removed some of the rooms that make it less apparent which way to go, increased the player's level, and reduced the course length by about a third. Let me know what you think!

1.089 Change List

  • race: removed rooms with more than 3 doors
  • race: reduced course lengths by roughly 30%
  • race: increased player level
  • race: reduced fountains to 1 in the middle of the course
  • updated game controller database
  • updated to FNA 23.10

Changed files in this update

