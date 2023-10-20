Patch 1.089 Released

This release is mostly library updates, but that comes with a couple much needed fixes! The audio popping issue on Windows should finally be fixed, as well as controllers sometimes not being detected without unplugging/replugging them. There are also some tweaks to Race mode to make it a little more fun. I've removed some of the rooms that make it less apparent which way to go, increased the player's level, and reduced the course length by about a third. Let me know what you think!
1.089 Change List
- race: removed rooms with more than 3 doors
- race: reduced course lengths by roughly 30%
- race: increased player level
- race: reduced fountains to 1 in the middle of the course
- updated game controller database
- updated to FNA 23.10
Changed files in this update