Dungeon Tale update for 20 October 2023

Version 1.08 Enemy Voice

Version 1.08 Enemy Voice

Build 12495759

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Add voice for enemies when they engaging.
Add death voice for enemies.
Add taunt voice for boss units.

Changed files in this update

