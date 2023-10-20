 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

100 Rooms Playtest update for 20 October 2023

Update notes for October 20th 2023

Share · View all patches · Build 12495719 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added a room selection menu
  • Fixed a bug where key binds would be cleared out
  • Added swimming and a basic submersion effect
  • Fixed room 16 block detection
  • Fixed a bug in Room 9 where lights would remain active despite the wrong block being in
  • Fixed visual issues in room 10
  • Reworked Room 23 to be more straightforward and less buggy
  • Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in Room 26

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2618561
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link