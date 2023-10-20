Update notes for October 20th 2023

- Added a room selection menu
- Fixed a bug where key binds would be cleared out
- Added swimming and a basic submersion effect
- Fixed room 16 block detection
- Fixed a bug in Room 9 where lights would remain active despite the wrong block being in
- Fixed visual issues in room 10
- Reworked Room 23 to be more straightforward and less buggy
- Fixed a bug where you could get stuck in Room 26
