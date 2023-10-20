 Skip to content

Last Hopeless update for 20 October 2023

[Bug Fix][Balance] fix camera bug and balance FootBallie and Bombie

Share · View all patches · Build 12495677 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fix Human Barius camera broken
  • fix FootBallie level error
  • reduce Bombie's walk speed to 50

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2490081
