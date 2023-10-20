 Skip to content

Black Dragon Mage Playtest update for 20 October 2023

🌐 Localization Update!

Black Dragon Mage Playtest is now available in (alphabetical order):

  • Chinese (simplified)
  • Chinese (traditional)
  • English
  • French
  • German
  • Italian
  • Japanese
  • Korean
  • Portuguese (Brazil)
  • Spanish

