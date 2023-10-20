- Fixed Beaver Springs not switching to staging after burnout.
- Made minor graphical changes to Beaver Springs.
- Added brake pressure to all nitro combinations.
- Reduced power to both Big Pump and Small Pump nitro combos.
- Fixed Multiplayer matchmaking to work properly.
- Fixed Multiplayer Time-Out issue on last player to stage.
- Disabled Chat Screen from all race screens.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 20 October 2023
Version 0.034
Patchnotes
