Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 20 October 2023

Version 0.034

Build 12495610 · Last edited by Wendy

  • Fixed Beaver Springs not switching to staging after burnout.
  • Made minor graphical changes to Beaver Springs.
  • Added brake pressure to all nitro combinations.
  • Reduced power to both Big Pump and Small Pump nitro combos.
  • Fixed Multiplayer matchmaking to work properly.
  • Fixed Multiplayer Time-Out issue on last player to stage.
  • Disabled Chat Screen from all race screens.

